Digital Alert Systems Now Offers DC Power Option for DASDEC-III

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Digital Alert Systems has introduced the DAS3-DC-PS, a new DC power supply option for its DASDEC-III emergency alert system. Designed to meet the growing demand for DC-powered infrastructure, the DAS3-DC-PS supports a -36V to -72V input range, making it ideal for standard -48VDC facilities, the company said.

The DAS3-DC-PS marks an industry first, making Digital Alert Systems the only modern EAS equipment manufacturer to offer both AC and DC-powered product versions, according to DAS. By eliminating the need for multiple AC-to-DC converters, the new option reduces heat generation, improves operational efficiency, and simplifies backup power integration using direct battery banks.

“The introduction of the DAS3-DC-PS reflects our commitment to evolving with our customers’ needs,” said Jon Rue, vice president of technology at Digital Alert Systems. “As more facilities transition to DC power architectures, we’re proud to offer a solution that not only simplifies integration but also enhances safety and reliability. This option opens the door for broader deployment of DASDEC-III systems in telecom and broadcast environments where efficiency and uptime are critical.”

Replacing the standard AC power supply, the DAS3-DC-PS connects via a two-lug terminal strip and offers a safer, more efficient alternative for facilities that have adopted DC powering schemes. Operating at 48V DC—below the 50V threshold recognized by safety regulations—the DAS3-DC-PS reduces the risk of electric shock and allows for the use of lower-voltage cabling, simplifying installation and maintenance.

DAS says the new DC option also brings significant facility-level benefits. The negative polarity of -48V DC helps prevent corrosion of copper cables and battery terminals, while its compatibility with telecom standards ensures seamless integration with other equipment. Facilities can use standard 12V lead-acid batteries wired in series to create a 48V backup power source, enabling uninterrupted operation during power failures without the need for inverters or AC-to-DC conversion.

Priced at $450, the DAS3-DC-PS can be factory-fitted into new DASDEC-III units or retrofitted by returning existing units to the factory.

More information about Digital Alert Systems is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.