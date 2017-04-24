AJA Introduces New Solutions for IP Workflows at NAB 2017

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2505 (April 24, 2017) -- At NAB 2017, AJA Video Systems announced new firmware for its KONA IP desktop video and audio I/O card, along with two new IP Mini-Converters, significantly expanding flexibility in IP-based workflows. A new KONA IP license option for JPEG 2000 (2K), a preview of KONA IP firmware for SMPTE 2110, and new IPT-1G-HDMI and IPT-1G-SDI Mini-Converters will facilitate flexible and cost-efficient delivery of work to and from creative suites via 1Gb Ethernet.

KONA IP firmware license for JPEG 2K

The new KONA IP firmware license enables compression and decompression of HD video in real time to/from JPEG 2K encoded within an MPEG 2 transport stream. Featuring support for TR-01, the update ensures interoperability with other JPEG 2K systems and devices across the network. It supports three configurations: up to two simultaneous JPEG 2K outputs, up to two simultaneous JPEG 2K inputs, or a simultaneous JPEG 2K input and output to a system running KONA IP. A single KONA IP configuration with the latest Desktop Software v13 installed offers out-of-the-box functionality for a range of creative apps including Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple FCP X, Avid Media Composer and AJA Control Room; dual KONA IP configurations are also supported for more demanding JPEG 2K workflows for SDK developers.

KONA IP firmware for SMPTE 2110

Coming soon, and being demonstrated at NAB 2017, is the new KONA IP firmware for SMPTE 2110. With support for SMPTE 2110 up to HD rasters, KONA IP will introduce new flexibility for live production professionals by enabling networking with separate essence flows. Broadcasters will be able to synchronize production of audio, video and ancillary data elements, eliminating the need for embedding/de-embedding to/from SDI while also reducing latency. Visitors to AJA’s NAB booth will be able to preview current and forthcoming release features.

IPT-1G-HDMI and IPT-1G-SDI Mini-Converters for IP Workflows

Designed to complement AJA’s line of IP receiver converters, the new IPT products convert HD video to VSF TR-01 (and other JPEG 2K formats). IPT-1G-SDI provides one 3G-SDI input with a loop through SDI output, and IPT-1G-HDMI has a standard HDMI type A input. The ability to convert baseband video to JPEG 2K MPEG-2 transport streams allows a source to be transmitted anywhere on a network, and enables IP compatibility with baseband cameras, digital VTRs, routers and switchers. The IPT-1G-SDI and the IPT-1G-HDMI can be used in conjunction with KONA IP, plus the IPR-1G-SDI and IPR-1G-HDMI Mini-Converters, to streamline video ingest, exchange and distribution across an IP network, including final reception to displays.

“IP adoption and interest are surging; more than 40 vendors have recently demoed SMPTE 2022-6 and 2022-7 interoperability, a number that is sure to grow this year as vendors and facilities look to JPEG 2K and SMPTE 2110 as a next step,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby. “We’re excited to introduce JPEG 2K and SMPTE 2110 support for KONA IP along with our new IPT Mini-Converters this year at NAB, which significantly expand what’s possible for facilities embracing IP.”

Pricing and Availability

A KONA IP license for JPEG 2K will be available to purchase soon through AJA’s website for $250 US MSRP per device. KONA IP firmware for SMPTE 2110 is anticipated to be available soon as a free download from AJA’s support page. IPT-1G-SDI and IPT-1G-HDMI will be available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network soon for a US MSRP of $995 each. For more information, please visit: www.aja.com.

About KONA IP

KONA IP is AJA’s first desktop video and audio I/O product for professional IP-based workflows. The next generation PCIe I/O card is already supported by several industry-leading content creation software and solutions companies including Avid, Adobe and Grass Valley and works seamlessly with AJA Desktop software, including AJA Control Room, Control Panel, and SDK tools. Designed to be a flexible platform, it offers support for SMPTE 2022-6 and 2022-7 uncompressed IP video, with JPEG 2000 and SMPTE 2110 support to arrive soon.

