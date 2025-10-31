tvONE Integrates CALICO PRO Video Processing With Matrox ConvertIP Series

CINCINNATI—Video conversion and AV signal distribution specialist tvONE and Matrox Video have struck a strategic partnership, combining CALICO PRO’s video processing with the Matrox ConvertIP Series of encoder-decoders and converters.

The integration provides users with a means to connect SMPTE ST-2110 and IPMX infrastructures while supporting compressed and uncompressed workflows with pixel-perfect results across broadcast, live event, control room and experiential applications, tvONE said.

“This is the kind of innovation that moves the needle,” Bob Bonniol, director of innovation for video at ACT Entertainment, said. “tvONE and Matrox Video are not just connecting devices; they are connecting creative potential. CALICO PRO’s processing power paired with ConvertIP’s ST-2110 agility gives designers and technologists the tools to build immersive, scalable systems that were previously out of reach.”

With CALICO PRO’s 66 million-pixel engine and Matrox Video’s Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) core, users gain flexibility, fidelity and future-proof performance, the compabny said. Adding ST-2110 workflows to CALICO PRO enables direct integration into broadcast-grade IP infrastructures, allowing the video processor to ingest uncompressed, low-latency video streams with precision, tvONE said.