Pliant Technologies to Feature CrewCom Network Interface at NAB New York 2025

NEW YORK—Pliant Technologies will showcase its new CrewCom Digital Audio Network Interface with Dante and AES67 support during NAB New York 2025, Oct. 21-23, at the Javits Center in New York City.

The company will also show its CXD-32CF 32x32 I/O Digital Audio Network Interface, which complements its CrewCom system.

The CrewCom Digital Audio Network Interface is a 32x32 48kHz I/O device that provides routing and expansion capabilities into and out of a CrewNet infrastructure via EtherCon Copper and Dual LC Fiber connections.

The half-rack device can be powered with either net power over a CrewNet copper connection or via the supplied 48VDC power supply (PPS-48V-02), Pliant Technologies said.

Combined with the upcoming release of CrewWare 2.0 software, this new hardware interface easily integrates into the CrewNet ecosystem, creating a bridge between CrewCom and other digital audio network-based devices that are standard throughout the industry.

The new CXD-32CF is well-suited to AV applications, such as broadcast, larger productions/events, rental houses, larger theater productions and houses of worship.

“The CXD-32CF enables direct digital connectivity to industry standard wired intercom systems without the need for additional adapting hardware,” said Art Gonzales, vice president of product management at Pliant Technologies. “This gives users the ability to send and receive up to 32 channels of network-based digital audio, exactly where needed.”

For broadcasters, this creates a more streamlined and cost-effective workflow. With the CXD-32CF, broadcasters have a cleaner, more efficient intercom solution that integrates seamlessly into its existing infrastructure, the company said.

See Pliant Technologies at NAB New York Show Booth 934.