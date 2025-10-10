Cobalt Digital to Showcase Aria Audio Solutions at NAB Show New York

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital will feature its Aria series of audio solutions designed to simplify monitoring, embedding and routing at NAB Show New York, set for Oct. 22-23 at the Javits Center in New York City.

The company will showcase the Aria AUD-MON audio monitors alongside its full line of routers, multiviewers, converters and control panels. Cobalt Digital will also stage live demos of its new hybrid satellite solution built around its Pacific compression products working with the Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST).

The Aria family of Aria AUD-MON audio monitors provides sound monitoring in a compact, rackmount unit well-suited to places where space is limited.

ARIA monitors are available with either horizontal (AUD-MON-H) or vertical (AUD-MON-V) button layouts. The intuitive, customizable touch display front panel features eight individual volume controls for mixing. The series supports a wide range of inputs including ST 2110, 2xSDI up to 12G or MADI, 2xSFP for SDI over fiber, AES, balanced analog audio and GPI for automation, as well as external redundant power supplies for reliability.

An efficient Class-D amplifier with DSP and specially selected speaker components delivers clear, dynamic sound.

The Cobalt Aria OG-AUD-DANTE series consists of Dante cards in openGear form factor. They simultaneously embed and de-embed audio between SDI, Dante, AES and MADI with flexible routing and mixing.

Available as either quad- or dual-path units, these high-density, compact solutions offer built-in frame syncs, two gigabit Ethernet ports, with redundant hot-swappable power supplies and cards.

The company will also show its UltraBlue MV-SW multiviewer with support for all compressed and uncompressed IP/SDI inputs and scalable output options. This software-based multiviewer, available as a turnkey package or as software-only, is capable of receiving audio/video content over IP across a variety of protocols and formats with highly flexible audio routing.

Users can create fully customizable mosaic layouts with arbitrary sizes and orientations, graphic overlays, ancillary data, tallies, UMDs and IDs. PIPs can also be positioned, rotated and easily copied. Setups can be saved and restored.

The company also will spotlight its Wave series of routers available as both standalone units and openGear cards as well as its Sapphire BBG compact converters offering low-latency IP conversion, 10G/25G Ethernet support, audio sample rate conversion, and asynchronous audio mixing.

Cobalt will also demo a new hybrid solution that combines satellite transmission with Internet recovery to bridge the gap created by C-band spectrum reallocation.

Built around Cobalt Pacific compression products and leveraging the RIST, this approach uses Ku-band and follows the recently released Video Services Forum Technical Recommendation (TR-06-4 Part 7). Satellite is used for heavy lifting, and the Internet is used to fix any drops.

See Cobalt Digital at NAB Show New York booth 607.

More information is available on the company’s website.