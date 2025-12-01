AJA Video Systems Joins RAVENNA Community
Move underscores AJA’s commitment to meeting users where they are in transitioning to IP
AJA Video Systems has joined the RAVENNA community, a network of partners devoted to advancing the RAVENNA standard for distributing real-time audio over internet protocol (AoIP).
AJA’s DANTE-12GAM and OG-DANTE-12GAM audio embedder/disembedder products support RAVENNA. The products make it easy to bridge between SDI and AoIP infrastructures. Both include dual 12G-SDI input and outputs, providing up to 32 channels of audio embedding and 32 channels of disembedding simultaneously for a total I/O capacity of 64 channels.
“As the transition to IP accelerates, interoperability is essential for our customers, many of whom are working with a combination of SDI and IP tools,” AJA President Nick Rashby said. “Joining the RAVENNA community underscores our ongoing commitment to meet customers where they are in their IP journey, broadening AJA product support for the larger AoIP ecosystem. RAVENNA is a powerful AoIP option, and now our customers can take advantage of it.”
Welcoming the company to the RAVENNA community, Lawo RAVENNA Evangelist Andreas Hildebrand said RAVENNA support in select AJA products will “unlock seamless interoperability with a range of AoIP protocols—and that benefits all professionals looking to make the most out of AoIP.”
More information is available on the AJA Video Systems and RAVENNA websites.
