Axon Digital Design Appoints Robert Shen as Business Development Manager South East Asia

Axon Digital Design, a global leader in broadcast network infrastructure products and solutions, has today announced the appointment of Richard Shen as Business Development manager South East Asia.

Robert joins Axon from Imagine Communications where he was regional sales director. Robert has a vast knowledge of traditional broadcast products and systems, which he acquired in various broadcast roles over the last 15 years.

“South East Asia is a vibrant and important broadcast market for Axon,” says Liming Fu, Axon’s Managing Director APAC, to whom Robert will report. “It’s really important to have a locally based person who is dedicated to the region and fully available to support Axon’s partners and clients. We look forward to welcoming Robert on board”.

“Axon’s infrastructure solutions are at the heart of broadcast systems across the world,” says Shen. “As broadcasters continue to focus on streamlining operations and face new challenges posed by moving to 4K and IP, it is an exciting time to join Axon and to help clients make the transition”.

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.