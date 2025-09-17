Jo Aun Joins FOR-A America as Senior Manager, Product Engineering

CYPRESS, Calif.—FOR-A America has named Jo Aun as senior manager of product engineering, a new role responsible for guiding the planning, development and rollout of the company’s broadcast and video technology across the U.S.

Aun, who will report to President and Chief Operating Officer Satoshi Kanemura, will serve as a liaison between FOR-A’s U.S. operation and its Tokyo headquarters. He’ll be the liaison between U.S. customers and the company’s Japan-based engineering teams, ensuring customer feedback directly informs product strategy, FOR-A said. He’ll also lead engineering activities, manage system integrations and support the training of U.S.-based staff on FOR-A’s proprietary IP technologies, the company said.

The new role marks a return to FOR-A for Aun, who most recently was a system consultant specializing in IP and cloud solutions at Riedel Communications.

“It feels like I'm coming home again, but home's been thoroughly updated,” Aun said. “I’ve always valued the collaborative way FOR-A operates, and I'm especially excited to work on IP-based platforms like the FOR-A Impulse live production system and Hi-RDS resource sharing software with Bob Peterson and the rest of the team. Working on advanced IP platforms alongside engineers like Bob is a dream job.”

Earlier in his career, Aun was deputy sales engineering manager at FOR-A Corp. in Tokyo, supervising international system integrations including projects for the Miami-based New World Symphony and large-scale U.S. houses of worship, FOR-A said.

In his new role, Aun will oversee FOR-A’s product life cycle from concept and market analysis to rollout and post-sales support, the company said, ensuring the parent firm’s technical vision aligns with global business objectives.

“Jo brings both technical depth and hands-on customer experience that will make an immediate impact,” Kanemura said. “His background in global system integration and familiarity with FOR-A technology mean he understands not just how our products work, but how they must evolve to meet specific customer needs in the U.S. market. Jo's leadership will help us deliver solutions that are practical, forward-looking, and customer-focused.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

His appointment follows that of Satoshi Araki, who joined FOR-A America as product manager, IP. Araki comes from FOR-A Corp.’s Japan headquarters, where he led systems integration of all IP-related products.

Aun will be based in FOR-A’s Cypress, Calif., office and can be reached at jo@for-a.com.