Ross Video Acquires LAMA for Live Audio Mixing

OTTAWA—Ross Video has acquired LAMA, a Dutch-based developer of advanced audio production software known for its innovative live mixing solutions. The acquisition significantly strengthens Ross Video’s audio solution set and core audio technology, while bringing in a highly experienced team in audio-focused solutions, the company said.

“We are excited to welcome the LAMA team to Ross,” said Jeff Moore, Executive Vice-President & Chief Marketing Officer of Ross Video. “Ross Video has built its legacy on giving our customers everything they need to connect with their audiences. This acquisition extends our audio capabilities, both on-premises and in the cloud.”



LAMA’s software is designed to streamline live audio workflows, whether operated by seasoned audio engineers or streaming content creators. Built for speed, flexibility, and integration, it supports use cases ranging from live broadcasts and esports to corporate events and streaming. Its features address connectivity, mixing, and mix automation with a modern, software-defined approach.

Proven in real-world use, LAMA powered Eurosport’s Olympic Games Paris 2024 and enabled SK Gaming to simplify esports audio with NDI integration.

“LAMA was built to challenge the traditional complexities of live audio,” said Ewan Cameron, Co-founder and CCO of LAMA. “Joining Ross Video allows us to keep innovating while expanding access to our technology through a trusted global brand.”

With LAMA, Ross customers will gain access to fully integrated audio mixing tools that complement their existing video workflows, removing silos and streamlining production, according to the company.

“We’re always listening to our customers, and they kept telling us how impressed they were with LAMA’s intuitive approach to audio mixing,” said Nigel Spratling, Vice President of Production Switchers at Ross Video. “When we took a closer look, it was clear LAMA had built something truly special: technology that’s modern, efficient, and aligned with the needs of today’s operators.”

LAMA’s software will be on display at the Ross Video booth 8.B91 during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam.