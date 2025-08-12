BirdDog Technologies Preps for IBC 2025 With New Camera, Connectivity, Control Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia—BirdDog Technologies has made a string of new product releases aimed at helping the professional production community and the rising influencer/creator economy meet their acquisition needs with a wide range of PTZ cameras as well as IP connectivity and switching solutions—and more is on the horizon.

With IBC 2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center, fast approaching, Dan Miall, BirdDog CEO, sat down with TV Tech Contributing Editor Phil Kurz to discuss what product introductions to expect and where the company is headed.

The company, which Miall says has been hard at work “filling in a whole bunch of niches in the market,” will arrive in Amsterdam with a couple of new PTZ camera offerings. Its new XL—BirdDog’s high-end PTZ—has a 4/3-inch digital image sensor, which brings “a bit of a cinema” look to the broadcast environment, he says.

Joining the BirdDog XL PTZ at the show will be a new outdoor, weatherproof camera designed for remote operation in applications like sports and weather.

But BirdDog’s work over the past year or so hasn’t been limited to PTZ cameras. What has driven the company forward is the goal of building workflows around these cameras, whether they are deployed locally or at a distance and controlling them as easily as possible, he says.

That’s where BirdDog Connect enters the picture. The connectivity solution not only supports accessing and controlling the company’s cameras via a secure IP transport protocol but also enables the various people and functions needed to produce video, such as monitoring, switching, graphics and audio mixing, to be geographically separated as long as they have an internet connection.

The company will also highlight its MAKI Live professional stream camera and MAKI Studio production solution at IBC 2025. Click here to watch the full video interview with Miall.

About BirdDog

BirdDog is a global video technology company dedicated to improving the quality, speed, and flexibility of live video workflows. Leveraging the power of IP video, BirdDog enables products to transmit, receive, and communicate high-definition video over standard computer networks—with low latency, broadcast-level quality, and frame accuracy for real-time switching in live production environments.