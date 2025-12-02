Great American Media to Launch Pure Flix Familia in 2026
The new streaming platform with feature Spanish-language family entertainment
NEW YORK—Great American Media said it plans to launch Pure Flix Familia, a dedicated Spanish-language platform, in 2026.
The company said the new service will offer values-based entertainment, including original movies, series and curated content entirely in Spanish as part of a plan to build on the success of the company’s flagship streaming platform, Pure Flix.
“We are expanding our streaming footprint with purpose,” Great American Media President and CEO Bill Abbott said. “Families deserve a place where the content they watch reflects what they believe. Launching a dedicated Spanish-language platform allows us to serve a rapidly growing community that shares our commitment to faith and family and has been overlooked by the marketplace for far too long. Pure Flix Familia is an extension of our mission and a declaration that we are here to serve every family who wants entertainment they can trust.”
Great American Media has a portfolio of entertainment brands that the company says celebrate faith, family and country.
Those properties include Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and series; Great American Pure Flix, a faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers access content anytime, anywhere.
