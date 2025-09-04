Techex Hires Peter Dawidzik for Senior Sales Role
Los Angeles-based IP video veteran will help broadcast infrastructure solutions provider boost its U.S. presence
LONDON—Live broadcast infrastructure solutions provider Techex has added Peter Dawidzik as senior director, sales and business development.
The role calls for Dawidzik to draw from his extensive experience in internet protocol-enabled video to advance the company’s commercial strategy and foster deeper relationships across the media and entertainment sector, Techex said.
The Los Angeles-based Dawidzik brings experience in video-over-IP and cloud technologies through prior leadership roles at Zixi, iStreamPlanet and Kaltura, Techex said. At Kaltura, he helped shape the company’s enterprise sales and media distribution strategies.
Dawidzik’s areas of expertise span negotiation, media workflow, monetization solutions and strategic partnerships, Techex said.
Techex called Dawidzik’s hiring a strategic step towards expanding its U.S. presence while supporting continued growth through partnerships with global broadcasters and technology vendors focused on ST 2110 and cloud-based infrastructures.
Dawizdik will represent Techex at the upcoming IBC (Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center) and attendees can meet him in Hall 2, Booth C46, the company said.
For more information, visit the Techex website.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.