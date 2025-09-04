Techex Hires Peter Dawidzik for Senior Sales Role

LONDON—Live broadcast infrastructure solutions provider Techex has added Peter Dawidzik as senior director, sales and business development.

The role calls for Dawidzik to draw from his extensive experience in internet protocol-enabled video to advance the company’s commercial strategy and foster deeper relationships across the media and entertainment sector, Techex said.

The Los Angeles-based Dawidzik brings experience in video-over-IP and cloud technologies through prior leadership roles at Zixi, iStreamPlanet and Kaltura, Techex said. At Kaltura, he helped shape the company’s enterprise sales and media distribution strategies.

Dawidzik’s areas of expertise span negotiation, media workflow, monetization solutions and strategic partnerships, Techex said.

Techex called Dawidzik’s hiring a strategic step towards expanding its U.S. presence while supporting continued growth through partnerships with global broadcasters and technology vendors focused on ST 2110 and cloud-based infrastructures.

Dawizdik will represent Techex at the upcoming IBC (Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center) and attendees can meet him in Hall 2, Booth C46, the company said.

For more information, visit the Techex website.