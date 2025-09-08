Ernie Leon Joins FOR-A America as VP, Sales and Strategic Growth

CYPRESS, Calif.—Broadcast and video production technology provider FOR-A America has named Ernie Leon as senior vice president, sales and strategic growth, tasked with oversight of sales strategy, business development and market expansion.

Leon, who had held senior leadership posts at Sony and Amazon Web Services (AWS), brings a mix of broadcast expertise, cloud workflow innovation and customer-focused strategy that should help FOR-A accelerate growth and better serve its core broadcast, corporate and house-of-worship customers, the company said.

He’ll be based in Miami and will report to Satoshi Kanemura, FOR-A America president and chief operating officer.

“I’m looking forward to bringing a new perspective to FOR-A and expanding its market reach bringing vast experiences in cloud development and sales strategy,” Leon said. “We could expand even further into broadcast and into the media and entertainment industry as a whole, particularly within live events, corporate, healthcare, and government A/V,” he explains.

In addition to his corporate roles, Leon has been a consultant to regional events serving the broadcast and so-called big tech industries to discuss the evolving role of video in enterprise media, FOR-A said.

“Media teams are looking for how they can best use technology to expand their messaging,” he said.

Leon’s initial priorities will include expanding FOR-A’s market reach in the corporate communications, government and healthcare sectors while its position in broadcast and house of worship; building stronger partnerships with integrators and resellers, including enhanced training programs and community forums; introducing such innovative solutions as AI-driven video technology and cloud-based production workflows; and establishing FOR-A America as a trusted adviser involved in long-term partnerships, the company said.

“He’s got the perfect mix of industry insight, leadership and customer focus,” Kanemura said of Leon. “His experience and energy are exactly what we need as we sharpen our strategy, expand into new markets, and ensure our customers see us as a trusted partner for their evolving production and workflow needs.”

Leon can be reached at leon@for-a.com.