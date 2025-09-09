ASG Adds Tom Baldassare as Senior Account Executive

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Tom Baldassare has joined Advanced Systems Group, a provider of technology and services to media creators and content owners, as senior account executive.

He’ll be tasked with maintaining and developing relationships with Fortune 100 tech and financial firms on both U.S. coasts, the company said. Baldassare is one of the creators of the Silicon Valley Video Summit, a consistently sold-out event held each January and co-sponsored by ASG.

“Having worked with Tom while founding the SVV, I’ve found he has a highly trusted style and responsible way of doing business that engenders a lot of loyalty,” ASG President Dave Van Hoy said. “Tom combines a thoughtful business approach with in-depth expertise and rock-solid execution. If he says he's going to do something for you, he makes it happen, no matter what. His proactivity and positive energy are really the magic of Tom. People love doing business with him.”

In addition to servicing ASG’s current clients, Baldassare will lead a company initiative to cultivate new technology and finance clients in New York City.

“Tom brings a different set of skills,” Van Hoy added. “He expands our footprint throughout the U.S.—both with existing and new clients. His presence allows us to expand into the tech companies and financial firms in New York while growing our existing business on the West Coast. He’s a great fit for the present and future of ASG.”

Said Baldassare: “I’ve always been impressed with ASG’s approach to client relationships. I’d worked with several ASG staff members for years. I’m thrilled I get to reconnect with them and meet the rest of the company. It’s a place where I will learn and grow while being part of one of the best teams in the business.”