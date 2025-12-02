Telia Taps Harmonic for Broadband Upgrade in Norway

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that Telia, the second-largest telecom operator in Norway, is modernizing its broadband network with the company’s cOS virtualized broadband platform.

Harmonic said the solution will allow Telia to deliver more reliable, higher-speed connectivity, improve customer experience, reduce churn and support long-term revenue growth by accelerating its migration to DOCSIS 3.1.

“We seized the opportunity to transform our network to continue delivering what matters most to our customers: superior-quality, blazing-fast, reliable broadband connectivity,” Telia Norway Chief Technology Officer Georg Erling Svendsen said. “The strategic collaboration with Harmonic allows us to tap into the efficiencies of the cOS vCMTS software and bring outstanding broadband experiences to our customers across Norway.”

As part of the deployment, Telia is replacing its end-of-life broadband routers to embrace Harmonic's virtualized cOS platform deployed in a DAA.

The Harmonic platform offers seamless integration with existing third-party Remote-PHY nodes for critical interoperability. By migrating to the cOS platform, Telia will gain a resilient, software-based network infrastructure that enhances reliability, ensures high availability for broadband services and lowers costs by reducing space, power and hardware needs, Harmonic said.

In addition, Harmonic's cOS Central services will provide Telia with automation, advanced analytics and real-time visibility across the network to ensure consistently reliable, high-quality service. Working in tandem with cOS Central, Harmonic's Beacon ISM application will enhance spectrum efficiency and maximize bandwidth while reducing truck rolls. Combined, the Harmonic solutions will empower Telia to elevate the quality of experience for its customers, lowering subscriber churn, the two companies reported.

Harmonic is also providing Telia with a full spectrum of professional deployment services, including installation, server configuration, technical support and on-site engineering training.

“Harmonic’s collaboration with Telia builds on our growing momentum with leading operators across Europe who are embracing the cOS platform to accelerate broadband transformation,” Stefan Meier, vice president of broadband sales, Europe at Harmonic, said. “With the cOS platform, Telia can deliver exceptional broadband experiences marked by faster speeds, reliable service and always-on connectivity and stay ahead in a fast-moving market space.”

More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com/broadband.