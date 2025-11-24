Sinclair Promotes Sean LaRose to VP and General Manager in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y.—Sinclair said it has elevated Sean LaRose, director of sales at WUHF and partner station WHAM here, to vice president and general manager, effective Dec. 1.

LaRose succeeds Chuck Samuels, who will retire after nearly two decades at the stations.

“After eight years in sales management roles, I am excited to accept this opportunity to guide our outstanding teams into a new phase of growth and success,” LaRose said. “The local media landscape is constantly evolving, and Sinclair is leading that change by delivering exceptional local content for our viewers while offering businesses the most effective and accountable custom marketing solutions to drive growth.”

As director of sales for the Rochester stations, LaRose oversees sales strategy, leads cross-platform revenue initiatives, develops integrated marketing solutions for local and national advertising and builds high-performing sales teams, Sinclair said. Prior to joining Sinclair in Rochester, he held sales leadership roles at WIVB/WNLO-TV Buffalo, Spectrum Reach and Time Warner Cable Media Sales.

Over his nearly two decades at WUHF and WHAM, Samuels guided the stations through digital transformation, expanded news coverage and deepened community engagement, Sinclair said. Prior to becoming VP and GM in Rochester, Samuels had served as WHAM’s news director for nearly a decade, also served as news director at WKBW Buffalo, N.Y., and served in newsroom leadership roles at KDKA-TV Pittsburgh; WTSP Tampa, Fla.; and WLTV Jacksonville, Fla.

“Chuck has been a steady and trusted leader who helped strengthen our Rochester operations and deepen our connection to the community,” Sinclair Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media Rob Weisbord said. “We are grateful for his commitment, professionalism and years of service. Sean is a highly respected leader with a strong track record in sales strategy, client partnerships, and team development. We’re confident he will continue to elevate our efforts in Rochester and advance our mission of Enriching Local Lives.”

Added Samuels: “It has truly been a pleasure to live and work in the Rochester community for nearly 30 years. I have been incredibly fortunate to collaborate with so many talented people throughout that time. As I conclude my career, I feel confident knowing that the next generation of talent is here and off and running.”