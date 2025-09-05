Emergent Announces Partnerships with ROE Visual, SPX, Vizrt, and Al Kamel Systems at IBC2025

NEW YORK— Emergent , a provider of AI-enhanced technology solutions and immersive content production tools has announced a series of high-profile partnerships and collaborations to be featured at IBC2025. The company will highlight its ability to merge cutting-edge data integration with creative visualization, demonstrating how its technology empowers broadcasters, event producers, and enterprises to deliver dynamic real-time content.

At the center of Emergent’s presence at IBC2025 is its show collaboration with ROE Visual (booth #1.D29). Invited by ROE Visual to showcase high-end AI-enhanced content, Emergent has created multi-vertical virtual environments, built in Unreal Engine 5, designed to elevate video production for industries including broadcast, finance and pharmaceutical. These spaces will be showcased at the ROE booth Innovation Lab, displayed on the company’s Coral 1.2 LED product, and powered by Vizrt’s complete AR graphics and virtual set solution, Viz Virtual Studio Go, which combines proprietary camera tracking and its renowned, efficient graphics playout workflow.

Emergent’s says its collaboration with ROE Visual and Vizrt underscores its ability to work seamlessly with leading industry platforms to deliver high-quality content on a scalable plug-and-play solution for streaming, video conferencing, and immersive virtual studio media production.

“Our presence at IBC2025 represents a pivotal moment for Emergent, as we bring together some of the most innovative names in media production to demonstrate what’s possible when AI-enhanced data integration meets immersive visualization,” said Grig Mindlin, CEO of Emergent. “From our work with ROE Visual on virtual environments to our integration with SPX and collaboration with Vizrt and Al Kamel Systems, we are proving how data, design, and AI-driven technology can combine to create unmatched experiences for audiences worldwide.”

Emergent has also partnered with SPX Graphics (Booth #1.B25) to integrate its Emergent Nova real-time data aggregation and distribution platform with SPX HTML graphics playout solution. This integration enables curated news and sports data feeds to flow directly into SPX’s tools, including the new SPX Broadcast and SPX Production platforms.

“As HTML graphics become an increasingly popular and efficient choice for live productions, the combination of Emergent’s Nova and SPX’s solutions will provide a powerful resource for election coverage, sports events, and other data-driven productions,” said David Jorba, CBO of Emergent.

Emergent has also entered into a new partnership with Al Kamel Systems (AKS), the trusted graphics and timing provider for world-class motorsport competitions including global FIA championships, several large-scale championships in the USA, and the pioneering electric racing series since their inception. Together, the companies are developing new creative solutions for data-driven augmented reality graphics, powered by Unreal Engine, for the upcoming season. This partnership reflects Emergent’s commitment to advancing the use of real-time data in AR storytelling for global sports.