Globecast Appoints G Morgan as EVP of Sales, Globecast Americas

LOS ANGELES—G Morgan has joined Globecast, a provider of broadcast, media and entertainment managed services, as executive vice president of sales, Globecast Americas.

In his new role, Morgan will be responsible for leading Globecast America’s sales strategy and customer engagement across the region as the company continues its shift from a traditional broadcast services provider to a modern, flexible media solutions partner, the company said. He’ll focus on expanding Globecast’s footprint in cloud-based playout, connectivity and IP distribution services while supporting customers in their own digital evolution, Globecast said.

“The media industry is changing profoundly, both technologically and commercially, across content creation, distribution, and monetization,” Morgan said. “At Globecast, the focus is on enabling customers to adapt and thrive through flexible, cloud-based and hybrid delivery models. This role provides an opportunity to build on the company’s strong heritage while helping shape its next chapter of innovation.”

Morgan brings to Globecast more than two decades of media and entertainment experience, the company said, including in senior roles with leading technology and service providers, where he helped shape the industry’s migration through such major transitions as the shift from analong to digital, the SD-to-HD transition and moves to live, linear streaming and cloud-based media workflows.

He most recently played a key role at Amazon Web Services, where, as part of AWS’s acquisition and integration of Elemental, he contributed to building the company’s media and entertainment vertical, Globecast said.

Morgan will report to Eddie Ferraro, managing director of Globecast Americas.

“G has been at the forefront of nearly every major transformation in our industry over the past 20 years,” Ferraro said. “His deep technical understanding, combined with his leadership and customer-first mindset, makes him the perfect person to help accelerate Globecast’s next phase of growth in the Americas.”