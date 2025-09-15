Lawo Unveils HOME Audio Shuffler App

AMSTERDAM—Lawo introduced its HOME Audio Shuffler app, a replacement for a traditional baseband audio matrix within an IP-based Dynamic Media Facility, during the recently concluded IBC2025 convention.

The company also highlighted version 4.x of its HOME Passes management platform for IP-based media infrastructures and the new Immersive Waves Plug-ins for Lawo‘s mc² Platform during the industry gathering.

The HOME Audio Shuffler app, available in six different sized packages, allows users to repackage incoming audio signals for different applications. With Audio Shuffler, users can also freely compile streams based on audio signals from a variety of sources and customize an audio stream’s payload, which is particularly handy in downstream applications and for devices without built-in audio matrix functions, Lawo said.

The new app supports SMPTE ST2110-30 (24 bits) and ST2110-31 (32 bits, RAVENNA AM824 payload format with bit transparency). It does so while providing redundancy options via ST2022-7 (seamless protection switching) and the HOME App auto restart mechanism, providing reliable round-the-clock operation, it said.

Incoming audio streams can be reshuffled and routed to the desired transmitters using the HOME Terminal Routing Matrix. Stream routing, shuffling and many other operations can be controlled via any hardware or software panel of a workflow control system, such as Lawo VSM that communicates with HOME Audio Shuffler via the HOME API, the company said.

Supporting up to 16,384 input and output signals and offering symmetrical flow sizes between 64 and 2048 RX and TX streams, each accommodating up to 64 audio channels, HOME Audio Shuffler’s matrix size can be selected from six packages. All signal inputs and outputs come with essential DSP functionality, it said.

The company also spotlighted HOME Pass version 4.x, with new features and introduced an important change intended to provide greater flexibility. Former HOME licenses will cease to exist. Rather, Lawo is offering the possibility to scale a HOME system exactly to the control needs of a specific install.

The basis for this new scalability concept is called “HOME Passes,” new, device/app-specific licenses that will be required for all items users wish to control via the HOME management platform, it said.

The HOME Pass system replaces all previous HOME core licenses. It does not affect other licenses offered by Lawo, such as HOME Apps and add-ons for hardware devices.

Starting with HOME v4.x, every device—including third-party Lives@HOME devices and NMOS units—as well as every app in HOME’s inventory require a HOME Pass to be accessible. These passes are available both as perpetual and credit-based licenses under the Lawo FLEX scheme, the company said.

Lawo also announced a significant advancement in its partnership with Waves Audio, which enables engineers to use Waves’ processing tools in immersive audio environments with their Lawo mc² production consoles for live and broadcast productions, using Waves SuperRack V15.

The latest Waves release introduces comprehensive immersive mixing support, offering configurations, such as 5.1.4, 7.1.4 and 9.1.4. At the heart of this update is the new Waves Immersive Wrapper plugin—a solution that turns any mono Waves plugin into a multi-channel processor for immersive formats. By loading a mono plugin into the Immersive Wrapper, engineers can now apply their trusted Waves dynamics, EQ and creative effects seamlessly across all channels of an immersive mix.

This multi-mono approach not only delivers precise control but also offers flexible linking of parameters across channels and shared sidechain functionality for mix-wide processing, it said.