Brightline LED VideoPlus Redesign Improves Performance, Reduces Costs

Bridgeville, Penn. – Feb. 5, 2020 – Brightline, a leading manufacturer of energy efficient lighting systems, today announced a redesign of its popular LED VideoPlus flush-mounted linear fixture. Ideal for newsrooms, corporate conference rooms, government council chambers, and multimedia classrooms, the second generation brings reduced costs, improved energy efficiency, and easier installation to the multi-task light.

The new VideoPlus features innovative LED technology that matches the light quality of the previous model. While the new LED technology allows for a significant price drop for customers, it also reduces the weight of the fixture, making it easier to install. Plus, lower power requirements mean the VideoPlus can also be powered via PoE, which reduces the cost of installation and allows for IP control.

Available in two-foot and four-foot lengths, the VideoPlus can be sized to fit small and large spaces. It includes up to two crossing video light channels and one task light channel in a six-inch aperture, and is designed for drywall, acoustical lay-in, or custom ceilings.

“This is our first major redesign of the LED VideoPlus since we introduced it back in 2015,” said Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “Installers will appreciate the lighter weight and expanded power and control options, including PoE. It’s a great choice for conference rooms and lecture halls. For broadcasters, the VideoPlus is a smart way to light your newsroom – it offers comfortable task lighting for everyday activities, as well as broadcast-quality video lighting for newsroom stand-ups and other on-air content.”

Brightline will demo the updated LED VideoPlus at the 2020 NAB Show (Booth C7812) in April in Las Vegas, Nev. The two-foot version is now shipping, and the four-foot version will be available in Q2 2020.

About Brightline

A leading manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting systems for broadcast, videoconference, e‑learning, and government, Brightline’s mission is to enable communication through clarity. With more than 5,000 customers in over 35 countries, Brightline specializes in enhancing the presentation of visual images by providing high quality, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective evolutionary lighting solutions. Get enlightened at brightlines.com.