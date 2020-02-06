Presteigne Goes for Gold

Crawley, West Sussex, 06 February 2020 – Multi-location production solution provider, Presteigne Broadcast Hire, has joined Sports Video Group (SVG) Europe as a Gold level member.



For nearly 15 years, SVG has provided support for all professionals who rely on video, audio, and broadband technologies to produce and distribute sports content. In addition to its mission to advance the creation, production, and distribution of sports content, it also strives to enable service providers such as Presteigne to access new business opportunities by providing a contemporary, informed understanding of the current state of the sports production marketplace.



Presteigne Broadcast Hire CEO Adrian Young explained, “SVG Europe is an invaluable platform for sharing insight into the latest workflows, applications of technology, and emerging developments in the delivery of content across multiple channels.



“Presteigne has a nearly 30-year track record as a service provider to the live sports market, and it has never been more important that we not only listen to the requirements of our customers and partners, but share the depth of our practical, hands-on experience. Being an SVG Europe Gold member enables us to do this through participation in regular summits, seminars, and roundtables in parallel with SVG Europe’s robust, year-round digital marketing programme.”



SVG Europe Editorial Director Fergal Ringrose said, “Gold Membership provides a wide range of benefits, including attendance at European and regional SVG Europe summits that have proven to be the most advanced, and talked about, professional exchange and development events in the sports production industry. We are delighted to welcome Presteigne to our team of industry-wide manufacturers, suppliers and technology developers who continuously work to improve the quality and profitability of sports programming.”

###



About Presteigne Broadcast Hire

Established in 1991, Presteigne Broadcast Hire is a leading dry hire and complete multi-location production solution provider. With offices in the UK and operating globally, Presteigne Broadcast Hire has the expertise to offer worldwide solutions to meet a wide range of production needs. Its rental department is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, with access to more than 30,000 items of equipment, while specialising in project solutions where they bring their extensive RF, Audio, PPU, Server, Video, 4K, Lighting, Specialist Cameras, Communications and Project divisions together to offer customers a unique and seamless broadcasting experience.



Be it live sports, drama or documentaries, major global production companies and international broadcasters rely on Presteigne Broadcast Hire to satisfy their needs and provide the ultimate in support, 24/7, 365 days a year. Presteigne continually invests in the latest technology and solutions to ensure the ultimate customer experience. For more information, please see: http://presteigne.tv/



Press Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

Tel: +44 (0)7748 636171

Email: jennie@manormarketing.tv



