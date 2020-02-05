Bannister Lake Announces Partnership With Multimode Transit and Mobility Data Provider Roadify Transit

Visit Bannister Lake at the 2020 NAB Show, Booth SL4711

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — Feb. 4, 2020 — Bannister Lake announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Brooklyn-based data aggregator and distributor, Roadify Transit. Roadify specializes in capturing live multimode transit and mobility data from transit authorities, bike share programs, in addition to car and ride share services from around the world. Bannister Lake has developed and implemented a data parser for Roadify data that ingests schedule and real-time transit data directly into its industry-leading Chameleon data aggregation and management solution.

Within Chameleon, users will be able to strategically customize Roadify location-based data with other real-time data feeds, and use BLADE, the product's RESTful API, to strategically distribute data to specific endpoints for visualization. By targeting and extending transit and mobility data to online, mobile, OTT, and web widgets, Chameleon users will be able to create new data products that reach more viewers and generate new revenue.

The addition of Roadify data will allow Chameleon clients to be able to create location-specific live transit displays ideal for arenas, public events, and corporate campuses. The data can also be used by broadcast users to provide viewers with up-to-the-second mass transit information informing commuters of service alerts and on-time status. The combination of Roadify data and Chameleon software will provide a complete view of multiple area transit and mobility system conditions while supporting sponsorships, advertising, and other supplementary editorial content such as school closings, events calendars, local news, and traffic.

"Reliable, consistent transit information that includes car and bike sharing is critical to commuters," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "Managing that data through Chameleon and making it readily available to any screen, anywhere, is an important public service, and we are thrilled to be working with Roadify to fulfill this mandate."

"As transit and mobility options proliferate, Bannister Lake will make it easy for riders to find out what's going on around them right now, simply by looking up at a display," said Scott Kolber, CEO, Roadify. "We're especially excited that Bannister Lake will be making RoadifyTV, our new integrated data selection and deployment tool, available through Chameleon. RoadifyTV is specifically focused on digital signage services, and Bannister Lake will be among the first wave of our partners to use it."

Bannister Lake provides both broadcasters and digital signage operators with exciting new opportunities to present data and graphics in innovative ways that leverage automation, data query, and business rules. As a real-time data expert with strong development skills in database, APIs, and applications, Bannister Lake designs, builds, and implements solutions that leverage editorially relevant data sources to engage audiences and attract advertising revenue.

