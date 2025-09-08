Synamedia to Showcase AI Innovation at IBC2025

LONDON—During IBC2025, video software provider, Synamedia, will be showcasing a number of key improvements to Synamedia Go, Quortex Play, and its dynamic ad insertion offerings that highlight how AI is redefining video networking, advertising, service operations and the user experience.

IBC2025 will also mark the European debut of Quortex Switch, the industry’s first standards-based dynamic CDN switching solution, with new integration with Quortex Play, the company said.

“At Synamedia, we are deeply embedding AI across our portfolio to deliver tangible benefits – from personalized user experiences to smarter advertising, automated operations for improved ROI, and video quality improvements,” explained Paul Segre, CEO, Synamedia. “Our customers are already exploring how to use AI agents to configure networks and optimise workflows, showing how quickly the landscape is changing. With these innovations and our talented engineering teams, we are proud to be shaping the next era of streaming and sharing our vision at IBC 2025.”

In the run-up to the show, Synamedia also announced that it is joining Akamai, Cisco, and CDN77 as a founding member of OpenMOQ, a new consortium to advance MOQ, the emerging IETF standard for high performance publish/subscribe communications. OpenMOQ will build open-source software to enable MOQ for media use-cases including ingest, primary distribution, and delivery at scale. This shared foundation will avoid fragmented proprietary stacks and foster industry-wide collaboration. The consortium is open to new founding members, united by the belief that MOQ is the next-generation protocol for video streaming.

During IBC2025, one year after the launch of the Synamedia Senza, Synamedia also reported that it will present its vision of how viewing experiences will evolve over the next five years.

Using AI to unlock new levels of content discovery and personalised viewing experiences, the Senza and Synamedia GO demo blends together TV and streaming with videos from any social platform and it provides a seamless user experience across TV screens and mobile devices, the company reported.

For example, when a viewer is watching a basketball game and a friend notifies them on social media that they are live streaming from the court, the user can add their friend’s feed – and others – to the screen. An AI ad generator, connected to the Synamedia Iris addressable advertising platform, then creates a video ad for that team’s shirt, tailored for whoever is in the room.

Synamedia Go’s AI also underpins personalised content discovery and filters preferences using natural language for conversational search on mobile devices while showing the results on the TV. Personalised viewing recommendations across TV and social are presented by an AI agent in a dynamic video customised for each viewer. Other products that contribute to the demo are Synamedia Gravity which monitors broadband performance and Synamedia ContentArmor for watermarking premium content to detect piracy, the company said.

In a separate demo, Synamedia Go addresses one of the industry’s key challenges: effective and efficient content discovery across all forms of content including live and the fast-growing short form. By layering in AI-powered personalisation, metadata and visuals, the demo shows how viewers can contextually and intuitively discover the content they want to watch while streaming service providers maximise their return on valuable content investments, the company said.

Complementing the Iris advertising platform, Synamedia will demonstrate how its dynamic ad insertion technology delivers powerful business and operational insights including measurable ROI for decision-making. It provides full visibility into advertising effectiveness, with new tools that analyse ad impressions and revenue by channel and device. Going further, it identifies untapped monetisation potential by tracking ad filler duration and quantifying monetisation loss caused by the ad ecosystem. This helps maximise ad yield and minimises revenue leakage. Its manifest manipulation technology also enables use cases including sports blackouts and channel origination for primary distribution.

Synamedia will unveil the integration of ContentArmor forensic watermarking with the SaaS-based Quortex Play platform, making it easy for customers to watermark their live stream. By adding ContentArmor watermarking to live events and 24×7 channels, Quortex Play customers can easily identify the origin of leaks and take disruptive counter measures. ContentArmor does this by embedding imperceptible watermarks in the content to identify the individual accounts of unauthorised users and malicious actors. Another ContentArmor demo will show how it prevents CDN leeching. Synamedia will also introduce new Quortex Play dashboards that give customers insights into operational performance and monetisation for enhanced decision-making, the company reported.

In addition during IBC2025, Synamedia said it will demo how its AI agents and Large Language Models allow users to converse with its products using natural language to configure and optimise workflows. The implementation of a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for Quortex Link enables new interactions. Users can simply chat with Quortex Link to automatically monitor and orchestrate configurations. For example, if a user wants to configure a distribution link they can simply say ‘New York is playing tomorrow’ and the agent will suggest a configuration and, on user confirmation, will automatically set up the link. A user in France need only say “PSG joue demain soir”.

Another technology will demonstrate AI processing in a live video pipeline to identify sports events and enrich the stream with metadata on the fly, even at ultra-high speed with MOQ. The demo, with Synamedia partner Six Floor Solutions, automatically determines there is a basketball match in progress and detects elements including a foul, a three-point basket, etc. One of the Synamedia contributions to the new IETF’s MOQ protocol is a way to transport this AI metadata along the video stream for processing at the desired latency.

Synamedia will also preview its AI-powered video quality agent that automates encoder evaluation, allowing operators to improve quality, lower bitrate and cut operational costs. This replaces days of labor-intensive testing with automated quality measurement analysis, delivering results in minutes alongside continuous monitoring that flags issues before viewers notice. At the same time, it helps to lower CDN and storage costs by proposing smarter ABR ladders. The solution uses metrics including VMAF and is designed for an open, vendor-agnostic ecosystem.

Information about Synamedia’s partners on display at IBC, is available here..