Jordan Media City Chooses ViBE VS7000 Multi-Screen Encoder From Thomson Video Networks for New OTT Service

RENNES, France -- Sept. 11, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that Jordan Media City (JMC) has chosen the award-winning ViBE(R) VS7000 multi-screen encoding/transcoding platform to drive its new OTT service offering. Based in the Jordanian capital of Amman, JMC provides comprehensive and state-of-the-art broadcasting and playout services to regional and international media organizations. With premium encoding provided by the ViBE VS7000, JMC began streaming 33 new OTT channels on YouTube at the end of July.

"Thomson Video Networks is the ideal partner as we continue to diversify our service offerings to take advantage of the rapidly growing demand and exploding audience for OTT content," said Eng. Radi Alkhas, CEO, JMC. "Since we already have a full complement of Thomson Video Networks compression solutions in our operation, we know we can expect top-notch service in addition to state-of-the-art compression technology."

Added Eng. Hani Al Khararbeh, teleport manager, JMC, "The ViBE VS7000 is a highly versatile solution that delivers outstanding picture quality with maximum bandwidth savings, and its user-friendly integrated management system works seamlessly in our environment."

In its role as a regional hub for satellite TV broadcasts, JMC operates more than 350 playout, backhaul, and broadcast channels. In addition to the new ViBE VS7000 for the OTT service, JMC operates several headends consisting of Thomson Video Networks compression solutions including the ViBE EM2000 for SD, ViBE EM4000 for HD, NetProcessor multiplexer/video processor, and Network Management System. JMC also relies on Thomson Video Networks' RD5000 and RD1000 receiver/descramblers.

"JMC is on the leading edge of satellite teleport facilities all over the world that have chosen Thomson Video Networks technologies to drive their businesses forward; in JMC's case it's a cutting-edge OTT service that will attract new audiences and create new revenue streams," said Eric Louvet, vice president of sales and field services worldwide at Thomson Video Networks. "In keeping with our Behind Every Screen' philosophy to provide the best compression technologies for any deployment, regardless of delivery platform or format, the ViBE VS7000 offers the picture quality, density, and future-proof scalability JMC needs to stay competitive into the future."

