Mediawan Taps Ateme for Live Sports Production in France

PARIS—The video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions provider Ateme has announced that it was selected to manage live video feeds for a new major French sporting event for Mediawan, one of Europe’s leading studio groups.

For this event, Ateme’s TITAN Edge decoders were deployed in a 1+1 redundancy setup to receive over ten live stadium feeds, encoded onsite and delivered up to 1080p50. The solution provides reliable production access for journalists, replay teams, and editors during live broadcasts.

“We are delighted to support Mediawan in bringing a brand-new sporting experience to audiences in France,” said Benjamin Etienne, Sales Director, France at Ateme. “Our TITAN Edge solutions combine low-latency, reliability, and scalability, empowering Mediawan to deliver premium quality while staying future-ready.”

Ateme announced that it was selected because the 1+1 redundant TITAN Edge deployment guarantees robust operations for live production, minimizing downtime risk in high-stakes environments and it has a long track record in delivering reliable, high-quality live video solutions In addition, Ateme’s software-driven technology delivers minimal latency, accelerating editing, replays, and highlights production.

Its TITAN Edge’s software-based architecture also meant that workflows can scale and adapt quickly to future requirements to support new capabilities such as HDR LUT conversion or future 2110-based workflows.

