Survey: 75% of Cord-Cutters Ditched a Streaming Subscription in 2025

Many cord-cutters looking to reduce their monthly cable or satellite bills are also cutting back on streaming costs, according to new research from All About Cookies. The independent digital privacy education site found that 74% of consumers dropped a streaming service in the past year because of rising prices or switched to a cheaper or ad-supported option.

The research found that, on average, Americans subscribe to 3.4 streaming services. Twenty-seven percent subscribe to five or more services, and the average amount paid monthly for streaming subscriptions is $48.13.

The new research underscored the extent to which the public has dropped traditional TV sources like cable and satellite. Less than one-third (30%) of Americans now use these traditional TV services, the survey found.

When asked if they regretted cutting the cord to get rid of cable or satellite TV subscriptions, only 5% of respondents said they did, All About Cookies reported.

The research also looked at what people use to watch TV. Ninety percent of respondents said they subscribe to paid streaming services, up 14% from 2024; 58% use free streaming services, up 15% from 2024; 30% use cable or satellite, down 16% from last year; 18% report using an antenna and free broadcasts, up 3% from last year; and the percentage of those who do not watch TV at all remained the same compared to 2024, standing at 2%.

When it comes to the percentage of people subscribing to various popular paid streaming services, Netflix and Prime Video ran neck in neck in 2025, with 69% of respondents reporting subscribing to the former and 66% to the latter. Bringing up the rear were Apple TV at 15% and YouTube TV at 12%, All About Cookies found.

The findings are based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults last month via Prolific. All anonymous respondents were older than 18 and were U.S. citizens.

More information is available on the All About Cookies website.