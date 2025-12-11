Tubi To Introduce Matter Casting For Fire TV

Tubi will make Matter Casting available to its Fire TV users by the end of December.

SAN FRANCISCO—Ad-supported streaming service Tubi next week will launch Matter Casting, a new casting standard that will enable seamless mobile-to-TV viewing directly from iOS and Android devices to Fire TV with no need to install a separate application.

Tubi says it is the first streaming platform to automatically trigger app download and launch on Fire TV via Matter Casting, a new standard developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and championed by Amazon.

With Matter Casting, users can launch and control Tubi on Fire TV directly from their mobile device to the living room TV without needing to initiate downloads, sign-ins or setup. Matter Casting automatically handles these processes. The Tubi launch of Matter Casting reflects the streamer’s commitment to enabling effortless entertainment and giving viewers a cross-platform experience that lets them to discover more than 300,000 on-demand movies and TV episodes, it said.

“In a world where content proliferates and entertainment lovers want to jump into a movie or TV show as quickly as possible, an experience that is hyper-personalized to your taste and effortless to get into is paramount,” Deirdre Hesseldieck, senior vice president of Product, Viewer Experience at Tubi. “With Matter Casting, we’re simplifying connected viewing by removing setup friction and enabling instant access to content.”

Matter Casting handles automatic app installation, secure sign-in, and real-time playback control, creating an over-the-top experience, not a temporary screen mirror. Tubi’s launch will be available globally by the end of December on select Fire TV devices, such as Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Fire TV Omni Mini-LED and Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen).

Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox.

