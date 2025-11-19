Kiswe Core Aims to Simplify Cloud-Based Streaming Distribution

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J.—Streaming technology and services provider Kiswe has launched Kiswe Core, a next-generation cloud-based platform designed to simplify the streaming distribution process.

Kiswe Core is built to allow premier content owners to perform automatic encoding, formatting and authentication and to reliably deliver multiple streams for each of their distribution partners from a single source feed. It builds on Kiswe’s success in cloud-based production tools and direct-to-consumer (D2C) streaming partnerships, the company said.

“Every stream. Every platform. Every time. That is what Kiswe Core stands for,” Kiswe CEO Glenn Booth said. “It brings the precision of broadcast together with the scalability of the cloud, giving our partners total control over their media distribution and the confidence to deliver perfect streams anywhere.”

The company also said its D2C suite of solutions will be packaged into its new Kiswe Connect product. The Connect and Core products form the foundation of Kiswe’s end-to-end streaming technology ecosystem.

Designed to deliver flawless streaming at any scale, Kiswe Connect and Kiswe Core give users the flexibility to reach audiences directly through their own branded Kiswe-powered platform or through third-party exhibitors, including linear broadcast, social media, movie theaters and major streaming platforms, the company said.

Kiswe Core was developed for users who require a more reliable, streamlined way to distribute content beyond Kiswe-powered experiences. After experiencing Kiswe Connect’s ability to scale reliably on D2C projects, many users requested access to the underlying streaming technology to deliver content to other platforms, the comapny said.

By offering a full cloud-based distribution platform, Kiswe Core solves a significant pain point for the modern content owner. As the number of streaming destinations continues to grow, content owners bear the burden of dealing with a variety of technical processes and service providers to deliver streams formatted to access each new outlet. Kiswe Core provides users with a centralized platform that can automatically generate and deliver conditioned feeds to any number of distributors from a single source feed, streamlining the process for content owners and saving them time and money.

More information is available on the company’s website.