Telefónica Selects Ateme for New Cloud-Native Platform for VOD Services

PARIS—Ateme has announced that it has been working with Telefónica to deploy a cloud-native media processing platform for next-generation Video-On-Demand (VOD) services. Built on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), the solution enables scalable, high-quality content delivery across Telefónica’s international operations, the companies reported.

Using a cloud-native architecture, Ateme said that Telefónica can now deliver its extensive VOD catalog, including 4K content, to a wide range of devices, from mobile screens to connected TVs, with improved agility and efficiency.

“For us, this project is about more than technology - it’s about improving how we serve our audience,” said said Javier Lucendo de Gregorio, head of video processing & delivery at Telefónica. “The new platform gives us the agility to launch services faster, ensure consistent quality across regions, and adapt more quickly to changing viewer behaviors.”

Ateme noted that its platform, integrated with Google Cloud’s infrastructure and AI services, is at the core of this effort. Ateme described the key benefits as follows:

Cloud-Native Scalability: Powered by Ateme’s platform on Google Cloud, the solution enables Telefónica to dynamically scale resources in line with demand. This ensures consistent performance during high-traffic periods while optimizing costs during quieter times, leveraging the global reach and elasticity of the cloud.

Multi-Affiliate Flexibility: A centralized architecture supports Telefónica’s regional affiliates, simplifying rollouts, updates, and service consistency across markets.

AI-Enhanced Workflows: The deployment incorporates advanced capabilities such as audience-aware encoding, automated metadata tagging, and predictive demand analytics, driving greater personalization and operational efficiency.

4K Multi-Screen Delivery: The platform ensures consistent 4K video delivery across mobile, desktop, and connected TV devices, regardless of bandwidth conditions - improving quality of experience and reducing viewer churn.

“This deployment is a strong example of how we work closely with operators to address evolving video delivery needs,” said Christophe Stigas, vice president of Southern Europe & MEA at Ateme. “By integrating our media processing platform on Google Cloud as part of Telefónica’s VOD architecture, we’ve enabled dynamic resource scaling, 4K video delivery, and automated workflows - all while simplifying operations across multiple markets.”

More information is available here: www.ateme.com .