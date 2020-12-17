Trending

2020 Product Innovation Awards Guide Now Available

Features all winning and nominated products

2020 Product Innovation Awards Guide
WASHINGTON—TV Technology and TVBEurope have released the 2020 Product Innovation Awards Guide, a digital offering that presents all of the PIA nominees and highlights the winners from the 2020 awards.

The Product Innovation Awards are designed to honor outstanding product introductions that serve the TV and professional video industry.

During a year full of changes and challenges, these nominees and winners prove the industry is resilient, adaptable and, most of all, innovative.

The 2020 Product Innovation Awards Guide is now available as a downloadable ebook.