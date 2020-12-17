2020 Product Innovation Awards Guide Now Available
By TVT Staff
Features all winning and nominated products
WASHINGTON—TV Technology and TVBEurope have released the 2020 Product Innovation Awards Guide, a digital offering that presents all of the PIA nominees and highlights the winners from the 2020 awards.
The Product Innovation Awards are designed to honor outstanding product introductions that serve the TV and professional video industry.
During a year full of changes and challenges, these nominees and winners prove the industry is resilient, adaptable and, most of all, innovative.
The 2020 Product Innovation Awards Guide is now available as a downloadable ebook.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.