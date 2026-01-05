Comcast’s Versant Spinoff Goes Public

NEW YORK—Comcast has completed the spinoff of various cable networks with the Jan. 5 debut of Versant as a public company on the Nasdaq stock market.

Based on intraday trading, Yahoo reported that the company had a market cap of about $6.72 billion but the stock, which trades under the ticker symbol VSNT, dipped from its opening price of $45.17 and was down about 14% as of 2:30 p.m. ET on its first day of trading as a public company.

The company owns networks and digital assets for such brands as CNBC, MS NOW (the former MSNBC), USA Network, Golf Channel, Oxygen, E!, Syfy, Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow, GolfPass, and SportsEngine.

“Today marks a defining moment as Versant becomes an independent, publicly traded media company,” said Mark Lazarus, Versant’s CEO. “As a standalone company, we enter the market with the scale, strategy and leadership to grow and evolve our business model.”

The spin-off was completed through a pro rata distribution of 100% of the outstanding shares of Versant Class A and Class B common stock to holders of Comcast Class A and Class B common stock, respectively, at a ratio of one share of Versant common stock for every 25 shares of Comcast common stock held as of the Dec. 16, 2025 record date, with distribution completed after the close of trading on Jan. 2.