TV Technology Announces 2020 Product Innovation Award Winners

WASHINGTON—TV Technology has announced the winners of the 2020 Product Innovation Awards. The Product Innovation Awards recognize excellence in manufacturing of products serving the TV/pro video industry.

Here are the 2020 PIA winners:

Blackbird —Cloud video editing and publishing platform

—Cloud video editing and publishing platform Canon USA —CINE-SERVO 25-250mm T2.95-3.95 Lens

—CINE-SERVO 25-250mm T2.95-3.95 Lens Canon USA —EOS C300 Mark III Cinema Camera

—EOS C300 Mark III Cinema Camera Dalet —Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder Service

—Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder Service EditShare —EFSv

—EFSv EVS —LSM-VIA

—LSM-VIA DVEO —Channel in a Box

—Channel in a Box Grass Valley —GV AMPP

—GV AMPP LiveU —LU800

—LU800 LiveU —LiveU Matrix

—LiveU Matrix LTN Global —LTN Cue

—LTN Cue LTN Global —LTN Flex

—LTN Flex Lynx Technik —HDR-Evie+

—HDR-Evie+ MediaKind —Aquila Streaming Platform

—Aquila Streaming Platform Net Insight —Nimbra Edge

—Nimbra Edge Net Insight —Aperi virtualized, native live IP media platform

—Aperi virtualized, native live IP media platform Qumulo —CloudStudio

—CloudStudio Ross Video —Graphite PPC

—Graphite PPC Shure —DuraPlex subminiature omnidirectional lavalier and headset microphones

—DuraPlex subminiature omnidirectional lavalier and headset microphones Simplestream —Simplestream App Platform

—Simplestream App Platform TVU Networks —TVU Partyline

—TVU Partyline Zixi—Software-Defined Video Platform

The winners, as well as all nominated products, will be featured in the Product Innovation Awards Program Guide that will be distributed in December.

TVT's sister publication, TVBEurope, also announced its winners for the 2020 Production Innovation Awards.