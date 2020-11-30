TV Technology Announces 2020 Product Innovation Award Winners
By TVT Staff
Recognizing excellence in manufacturing
WASHINGTON—TV Technology has announced the winners of the 2020 Product Innovation Awards. The Product Innovation Awards recognize excellence in manufacturing of products serving the TV/pro video industry.
Here are the 2020 PIA winners:
- Blackbird—Cloud video editing and publishing platform
- Canon USA—CINE-SERVO 25-250mm T2.95-3.95 Lens
- Canon USA—EOS C300 Mark III Cinema Camera
- Dalet—Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder Service
- EditShare—EFSv
- EVS—LSM-VIA
- DVEO—Channel in a Box
- Grass Valley—GV AMPP
- LiveU—LU800
- LiveU—LiveU Matrix
- LTN Global—LTN Cue
- LTN Global—LTN Flex
- Lynx Technik—HDR-Evie+
- MediaKind—Aquila Streaming Platform
- Net Insight—Nimbra Edge
- Net Insight—Aperi virtualized, native live IP media platform
- Qumulo—CloudStudio
- Ross Video—Graphite PPC
- Shure—DuraPlex subminiature omnidirectional lavalier and headset microphones
- Simplestream—Simplestream App Platform
- TVU Networks—TVU Partyline
- Zixi—Software-Defined Video Platform
The winners, as well as all nominated products, will be featured in the Product Innovation Awards Program Guide that will be distributed in December.
TVT's sister publication, TVBEurope, also announced its winners for the 2020 Production Innovation Awards.
