Public Broadcasters Deploy Advanced HDR by Technicolor

LAS VEGAS—Advanced HDR by Technicolor announced that seven public TV stations have deployed ATSC 3.0 and are enabled with Advanced HDR by Technicolor.

The stations include:

Maryland Public Television (MPT), Baltimore

WPTD, Dayton, Ohio

WXXI, Rochester, NY

PBS Reno, Reno, Nev.

Nebraska Public Media, Omaha

Nashville PBS

KBTC, Tacoma, Wash.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor says deploying HDR is “a significant development for public TV stations, which were initially excluded from channel sharing agreements formed by commercial stations in major markets at the start of the ATSC 3.0 rollout.”

Overall, there are now more than 150 ATSC 3.0 channels/services broadcasting in Advanced HDR by Technicolor.

“The backward compatibility of Advanced HDR by Technicolor makes it possible for public broadcasters to improve picture quality without creating barriers to ensure equitable services,” said Ling Ling Sun, vice president of technology for Maryland Public Television. “The Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution is in complete alignment with the mission of public TV. From an operational standpoint, Advanced HDR by Technicolor does not require meaningfully more bandwidth or parallel transmissions. The technology enables Maryland Public Television to enhance over-the-air television, reengage our audience and reinforce the relevance of this free, universally accessible public media.”

Ling Ling Sun (Image credit: Nebraska Public Media)

Public TV stations are currently moving rapidly through a technological transformation. Nebraska Public Media launched the nation’s first Broadcast Enabled Streaming TV (BEST) channel, which is a Full HD (1080p) hybrid OTA & broadband transmission with Advanced HDR by Technicolor that consumers can find on connected TVs as a broadcast virtual channel or access on the internet. Nebraska Public Media also deployed a customized RUN3TV-based Broadcaster Application, on its BEST channel, which integrates linear programming, on-demand content and interactive services within a single IP native interface. Maryland Public Television is currently in the process of acquiring a license for the RUN3TV app.

“The Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution is a perfect match for public media. Through the single stream transmission of Advanced HDR by Technicolor, consumers with HDR-enabled TVs, HDR-enabled receivers or conversion boxes can enjoy public media content with the rich contrast and vibrant colors that high dynamic range capabilities deliver. Consumers with standard dynamic range (SDR) TVs receive high quality in SDR without disruption while accessing exactly the same transmission,” said Rick Dumont, head of business development for Advanced HDR by Technicolor.

The deployment of ATSC 3.0 with Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a critical infrastructure upgrade for public media, enabling public TV stations to deliver a hybrid OTA and over-the-top service, the company said.

“The Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution allows public broadcasters to continue meeting viewers where they are while sustaining free television in HDR over the long-term. It is clear that public TV stations are innovating quickly and shaping the future of TV,” Dumont concludes.