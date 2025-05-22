TV Tech’s 2025 Guide to NextGen TV Is Now Available

ATSC 3.0 (aka NextGen TV) is the future of broadcasting not only in the U.S. but increasingly worldwide. The past 12 months have seen a whirlwind of activity surrounding the advanced standard, with new developments in BPS, datacasting and emergency alerting.

With the adoption of the standard by Brazil, one of the world’s largest TV markets, ATSC 3.0 is poised for a banner 2025.

Our latest guide to NextGen TV provides the background you need to navigate the evolution of the transition from 1.0 to 3.0.