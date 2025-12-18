Nashville To Host 2026 AES Show

NEW YORK—The Audio Engineering Society will hold the 2026 AES Show, Oct. 30–Nov. 1, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

AES Show Nashville will offer attendees and exhibitors new and exciting programming, which will extend beyond the normal scope of previous AES Conventions. From pre-show events and experiences to extensive studio tours and involvement with the local audio community, the new location will open up Nashville’s rich audio legacy to the international community of AES Show attendees.

Nashville has earned its nickname “Music City” by way of a uniquely concentrated ecosystem of world-class studios, live music venues, leading audio education institutions, pro audio manufacturers, engineers, artists and audio professionals. Music creation and production are woven into daily life of Nashville.

The city is home to many world-class recording studios, production and rehearsal facilities, a local network of top engineers and producers as well as several major record labels, music award shows and specials, film and TV scoring studios, live sound venues, broadcast facilities and top-tier professionals pushing the art and science of audio.

AES Show Nashville will also take advantage of the unique offerings of the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, located steps from the world-famous Opry House facilities, home to the “Grand Ole Opry” live radio broadcast, the longest-running live radio broadcast in U.S. history. The radio show started in 1925 on WSM Radio. The AES will offer exhibitors and attendees specially priced hotel and registration packages.

More information is available on the AES Show website .