TV Tech's Guide to Remote Production Is Now Available

Advances in fiber, 5G, encoding and security protocols are helping broadcasters save money by sending fewer personnel to events, reducing their carbon footprint and improving workflows. But it comes at a cost: adopting IP and the cloud is expensive and can be prohibitively complex. And solving the latency issue can often mean the difference between success and failure.

