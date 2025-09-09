TV Tech Guide to Cloud Solutions Now Available
Explore the latest technologies for adopting new cloud services, cloud migration, sustainability and the current status of live production in the cloud.
Using cloud technology for live production has become more of a reality for broadcasters in recent years, spurred on by advances in IP, connectivity and, more recently, AI. While the cloud brings with it enormous new opportunities, the technology is still rapidly evolving and oftentimes raising more questions than answers. In our latest Guide to Cloud Solutions, we take a look at the latest issues about adopting new cloud services, cloud migration, sustainability and the current status of live production in the cloud.
Download the eBook here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.