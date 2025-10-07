Chyron Releases Latest Version Of Toolbox Software

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has unveiled a major update for its Toolbox intuitive software application that enables producers to leverage PC and web content quickly as SDI or NDI sources in live production environments.

The Toolbox 4 update modernizes the application’s architecture to meet the needs of live broadcaster IT ecosystems with Windows 11 OS support and the latest Chyron 1RU chassis hardware and an expanded Grabber content capture function, support for full HD 1080p output via SDI or NDI and user interface improvements, Chyron said.

Toolbox provides everything producers need to repurpose content quickly from their local laptop or PC for delivery to video switchers, all-in-one production systems or routers. With Toolbox’s Grabber module, users can generate real-time capture of a region-of-interest and quickly take the content to air, it said.

Another tool for generating content, the VLC Video Player module, converts the desktop into an on-demand video clip server, with codec-agnostic playback of diverse clip media packages, it said.

Toolbox’s Return Signal module converts SDI or NDI inputs into webcam signals for online video calls with remote guests or onsite reporters. Producers can deliver a direct feed of a studio camera shot, anchor on the set or live program output to remote callers, the company said.

To address the IT needs of today’s broadcasters, Toolbox 4 supports Microsoft Windows 11 LTSC operating systems. It is now available as a turnkey solution built on the latest generation Chyron 1RU server,

Expanded Grabber capabilities include support for up to four unique captures, each of which is individually configurable with specific screen layouts, audio configurations, visual overlays and graphical backgrounds, it said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The updated Toolbox user interface is sleek with a new dark look. It offers users the ability to undock the interface and freely position it on the desktop.