Techex to Feature Live Video Transport Innovations at NAB Show New York

LONDON—Techex will showcase enhancements to its tx darwin and tx edge at NAB Show New York 2025, Oct. 22-23, at the Javits Center in New York City.

The enhancements streamline complex broadcast operations, accelerate deployment and deliver new levels of resilience for moving live video content between ground and cloud, the company said.

Techex has expanded its modular, media processing tx darwin framework, empowering broadcasters to adapt, conform, monitor, protect and transform their live content, it said.

At the show, Techex will demonstrate its:

Premium MPEG-4 AVC and JPEG XS codecs, which allow workflows to span the compressed and baseband domains, moving seamlessly between standards to suit different media flows and transport bandwidths.

tx darwin Blueprints, which enable sophisticated, hierarchical workflows to be designed once and deployed repeatedly. This simplifies complex workflows, increases efficiency and ensures design consistency, reducing the risk of errors.

Motion-compensated video standards conversion, developed with InSync, which delivers a software-native solution that can be deployed on premise or in the cloud.

Dynamic HTML5 graphics and integrations that enable forensic watermarking, introducing the ability to overlay high-quality, dynamic graphics and insert content traceability.

Within its tx edge IP transport platform, Techex introduces SRT-protected JPEG XS TR-07, enabling compromise-free live sports production in the cloud. Performance optimizations deliver higher throughput on the same compute, while its SMPTE-compliant Trust Boundary functions as a secure media firewall for handoff, scalable third-party delivery and network translation.

See Techex at NAB Show New York 2025 Booth 262, Level 3.

More information is available on the company’s website.