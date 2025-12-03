Chinese Broadcaster Takes Delivery of Native-IP Outside Broadcast Vehicle

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has delivered a 4K Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) outside broadcast (OB) truck to Guangdong Radio and Television (GRT), in partnership with Beijing Sailing Hightop Technology Development.

The handover ceremony, attended by senior executives from GRT, Sailing Hightop and Grass Valley, marks a milestone in China’s evolution toward next-generation IP-based broadcast technology.

During the ceremony, a Sailing Hightop spokesperson expressed appreciation to all project partners, noting that seamless collaboration across system design, integration and commissioning ensured the project was completed on time, on budget and to the highest standards.

According to a GRT spokesperson, the new OB unit will enhance the broadcaster’s ability to produce and transmit large sports and entertainment events in 4K UHD, providing strong technical support for the upcoming events.

The interior of GRT’s Grass Valley-equipped OB truck. (Image credit: GRT)

The OB truck is the first native-IP UHD system in China and represents a transformative shift away from traditional baseband infrastructure. By adopting a fully IP-based architecture, the unit delivers new levels of flexibility, scalability and efficiency for live production, Grass Valley said.

Equipped with Grass Valley’s LDX 135/150 cameras and the Grass Valley K-Frame CXP switcher, the system supports 4K and 8K live production with high dynamic range (HDR) and wide color gamut (WCG) capabilities, while its distributed workflow enables real-time remote collaboration and future cloud deployment via GV Orbit SDN and AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform). The design also maximizes space and energy efficiency and enables multi-platform content delivery through native landscape and portrait conversion, the company said.

“This project is a powerful example of what’s possible when innovation, collaboration and vision come together,” said Alain Wang, Grass Valley sales director for China. “We’re proud to support Guangdong Radio and Television and Sailing Hightop in delivering China’s first native-IP UHD OB truck, a future-ready solution that sets the standard for 4K and 8K live production in the region.”

More information is available on the company’s website.