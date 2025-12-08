Shure Takes Center Stage at CMAs, Latin Grammys

Bad Bunny (l.) performs with Wester Aldarondo (c.) and Lorén Aldarondo of Chuwi onstage during the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 13.

LAS VEGAS and NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Shure technology played a critical role during the broadcast productions of the 59th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

At the CMA Awards, Shure microphones and wireless systems delivered clear, reliable audio. The country music event’s production team relied heavily on Shure Axient Digital Wireless and PSM 1000 in-ear monitoring systems to deliver pristine sound to the crowd, artists and those tuning into the ABC-produced event around the world.

ATK provided wireless support with 34 channels of Axient Digital and 24 channels of PSM 1000 powering 116 belt packs per side, the company said.

Luke Combs performs onstage Nov. 19 at the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)

“I still continue to be amazed by the rock-solid performance, operating range and tolerance to interference [of Axient Digital],” James Stoffo, RF coordinator for the CMA Awards, said. “One diversity set of antennas upstage center covered an entire arena from the stage to the back of house. When the transmitters were anywhere in the arena, I had completely pegged RF indication at the receivers. Exactly what you want to see.”

The show featured Shure KSM11 microphones for host duties and standout performances, including Luke Combs, who also paired the KSM11 for his collaboration with BigXthaPlug.

“I have been using the KSM11 for over three years for both speech and performance applications,” said Paul Wittman, production sound mixer for the CMA Awards. “They have a smooth, natural response and are consistent across many voices.”

Other artists relying on Shure Axient Digital and mic capsules included: Old Dominion and Megan Moroney, using a Shure SM58; Chris Stapleton, using a wired SM58; Riley Green, using a Beta 58A; Zach Top, using KSM9; Little Big Town, using the KSM11 and SM58; Ella Langley using the SM58; and Patty Loveless, using the SM58.

Latin Grammy Awards

This year’s Latin Grammy Awards saw Shure play key roles from the opening number, featuring Carlos Santana, to performances by Aitana, Alejandro Sanz and Karol G. Artists and the production team relied upon Shure’s Axient Digital Wireless Microphone System and the Axient Digital PSM In-Ear Monitor System

In addition to the main show, the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Awards and Latin Grammy Premiere were both supported entirely by Shure wireless, including Axient Digital Wireless and Axient Digital PSM In-Ear Monitoring Systems.

“The Latin Grammy Awards were a big success,” Univision Technical Manager Michael Karsch said. ”I attribute this to the professional audio crew and the support of Shure. Due to frequency limitations in Las Vegas, our Shure representative loaned us the new Axient Digital PSM system, which enabled us to provide an interference-free monitoring system for the talent. The talent loved the sound as well as the smaller belt pack. This made life easier and delivered a stress-free production.”

Production teams deployed eight channels of Axient Digital PSM for Stage A, while the rest of the show featured the trusted Shure PSM 1000. Wireless podium audio was delivered flawlessly using Shure AD3 transmitters, and announcers Maluma and Roselyn relied on Axient Digital systems paired with Shure KSM11 Cardioid Condenser Vocal Microphone capsules, Shure said.

“We had the opportunity to implement multiple channels of Digital PSM In Ear monitor systems,” said James Stoffo, RF coordinator for the Latin Grammy Awards. “The analog PSM RF spectrum was full of back-to-back DTV so I requested that we add as many Digital PSM channels as we could get our hands on. Everything went off splendidly and the monitor technicians were happy. The wide RF tuning range and audio quality, even in low RF signal conditions, makes the RF tech’s job so much easier. My intention is to specify the Digital PSMs on all future live productions.”

More information is available on the Shure website.