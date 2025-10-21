Chyron Releases PAINT 10.2 Telestration Platform

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has released PAINT 10.2, the latest update for its telestration platform, adding support for SMPTE ST 2110 IP workflows, expanding branding automation and refining telestration tools to enable maximum efficiency in fast-paced sports production.

The latest features fuel the company’s evolution of PAINT to become a unified solution for illustrated replay, tactical breakdowns and live broadcast graphics, it said.

“With PAINT 10.2, we’re building for the future of broadcast—one where flexible IP-based workflows and smarter automation are the standard, all in an out-of-the-box, single-system solution with no third-party hardware required,” said Andreas Olsson, product manager for PAINT at Chyron. “Whether in a truck or a control room, operators now have sharper tools, more robust calibration workflows and ease of use out of the box, and fluid brand integration.”

New ST 2110 support enables ingest and output of uncompressed video over IP. This capability future-proofs PAINT and integrates the solution into modern broadcast infrastructures. Supporting both SDI and ST 2110 environments, PAINT gives broadcasters the flexibility needed to operate across traditional and next-generation workflows, the company said.

PAINT 10.2 introduces sweep calibration support for NBA basketball, making it faster and easier to align the court for telestration with a simple, guided motion. This addition streamlines setup for hardwood environments.

Complementing sweep calibration is a new “Add New” calibration button, which prevents accidental overwrites by letting operators start fresh without losing previous setups. For American football, enhanced line tracking now includes hashmark recognition. For NCAA and NFL fields, this new hashmark recognition keeps graphics anchored during fast camera moves or changing light conditions and eliminates the need for per-clip calibration. Together, these enhancements improve usability, stability and operator confidence—ensuring precise, broadcast-ready graphics even under the pressure of live production, Chyron said.

Building on this operator-friendly focus, telestration in PAINT is more polished and brand-ready. Operators can assign individual shadow effects to each tool, allowing cleaner, more deliberate visuals across different elements.

Cursors can be customized with team logos or sponsor branding, providing instant, on-brand graphics with every annotation. With the introduction of the “shine” graphics package, PAINT adds another pre-built style, joining simple, glass, and neon, to deliver a sleek, professional look without the need for extensive design work, it said.

Operators now have access to a home/away selector that automates logo, color and styling assignments, making it easy to set up and quickly switch between home and away branding. Combined with VaultSync, this ensures graphics are accurate, consistent and instantly updated based on the context of the match, it said.