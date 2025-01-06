Tubi Surpasses 10 Billion Streaming Hours in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO—Tubi, Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service, has released new data showing it surpassed 97 million monthly active users and streamed more than 10 billion hours during the 2024 calendar year.

“Tubi’s momentum is growing as audiences increasingly value a premium entertainment experience that is also 100% free, fun and reflective of culture,” Tubi CEO Anjali Sud said. “Our strategy is simple yet powerful: put viewers first by offering unique stories from unique storytellers, a vast selection of content to choose from and a delightful experience across devices. We let our viewers guide us and obsess over their engagement, and we are seeing the results.”

Tubi also reported that exclusive content has been gaining adoption on Tubi with nearly one in four viewers watching a Tubi Original. “Sidelined: The QB and Me,” a young-adult romance, premiered in November and brought in more viewers than any title in Tubi’s history in its first week and the most new viewers for any Tubi title ever. In the last six months, six Tubi Original films hit Variety’s Streaming Originals Chart, which ranks the most-watched streaming originals every week based on data sourced from Luminate.

In addition, the majority of Fortune 100 brands are now advertising on Tubi as more advertisers seek to reach the growing population of cord-cutters and cord-nevers, the streamer said.