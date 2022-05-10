TelevisaUnivision Names Michael Angus Head of U.S. Distribution

MIAMI—TelevisaUnivision has hired Mike Angus as executive vice president, U.S. Distribution.

As part of the global distribution team, Angus will report directly to Michael Schwimmer, president, global platform strategy and revenue at the company.

In his new role, Angus will lead distribution of the Company’s broadcast and cable networks, the new ViX global streaming platform and other related content, to TelevisaUnivision’s network distribution partners.

“We’re excited to welcome Mike to TelevisaUnivision as the latest addition to our expanding world-class global distribution team,” said Schwimmer. “Mike is highly regarded across the industry as a creative and strategic dealmaker, who works collaboratively with partners to grow both revenue and viewership. We look forward to having Mike on the team as we continue in this exciting new phase of TelevisaUnivision’s mission to provide the best Spanish language content in the world, across our linear and streaming channels.”

Angus joins TelevisaUnivision from Sinclair Broadcast Group, where he served as senior vice president, distribution and network relations, overseeing distribution of the Bally Sports (formerly Fox) regional sports networks as well as Sinclair’s television stations and Tennis Channel.

Prior to his time at Sinclair, Angus was senior vice president, content acquisition and general manager of digital at Time Warner Cable, where he led negotiations and managed relationships with numerous networks across linear and new media content categories. A media industry veteran, Angus has also held executive roles at News Digital Media, Fox Interactive Media, and FOX Cable Networks.