RWS Appoints Michael Wayne as Head of Media and Entertainment 

MAIDENHEAD, UK—RWS has hired Michael Wayne as its head of media and entertainment in Los Angeles where he will lead the company’s media localization business which includes AI dubbing, subtitling and end-to-end content adaptation.

“We’re truly excited to have such an industry pioneer and trailblazer join the team,” said Ben Faes, CEO of RWS. “His combination of creative vision and commercial acumen will supercharge our media localization capabilities and position RWS at the very forefront of this rapidly evolving industry.”

The company reported that his appointment is part of the company’s push to transform the future of AI-powered media localization.

Before joining RWS, Michael served as chief commercial officer at Papercup, whose groundbreaking AI dubbing technology, which is capable of accurately capturing a speaker’s tone, pace and emotion, was acquired by RWS earlier in 2025.

“I’m joining RWS at an exciting moment when demand for media localization services has never been higher,” said Wayne. “And with RWS’s leading AI technology and unmatched human expertise, we have a real opportunity to shape the industry and help organizations reach global audiences faster, more efficiently and with even greater impact.”

Michael is also the co-founder of Kin Community, a lifestyle media platform serving diverse women’s audiences. He has also held senior leadership and strategic roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment, ABC Television and LAUNCH Media, a digital music media company acquired by Yahoo! in 2001.

A recognized AI thought leader, Michael is also host of The AI Hero Show and board chair of the Artificial Intelligence Los Angeles Community, a nonprofit organization supporting the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics communities of Greater Los Angeles.