FCC Advances Spectrum Auction: What's Next for Broadcast?

Last month, the FCC voted unanimously to move forward with proposed rules that would underpin the auction of at least 100 MHz, and potentially up to 180 MHz, of Upper C-band spectrum for 5G and 6G services. The direction of travel is clear: an ongoing push to maximize spectrum availability for mobile connectivity.

While regulators and stakeholders weigh up the implications, broadcasters must act faster than many others to protect their interests and secure reliable distribution pathways, free from the uncertainties of satellite.

The Broadcast Perspective

This latest move intensifies the urgency for broadcasters to secure viable alternatives to satellite as the remaining C-band spectrum is repurposed. Many networks and station groups have already decided to migrate all or part of their distribution to an alternative model using broadcast-grade IP video distribution technology—known as "Transport Stream over Internet Protocol" (IP-TS). IP-TS distribution matches the reliability of satellite with far more flexibility and much-needed cost- and availability-certainty, which will become harder for satellite-reliant broadcasters to achieve as auctions approach.

Some broadcasters, particularly those using multiple transponders, are still relying on long-term satellite operator partnerships or investigating Ku-band capacity – which often experiences unpredictable results due to rain fade issues. Others hesitate due to perceived complexity or assumptions that MVPDs are not IP-ready. Those assumptions are outdated. Nearly all major MVPDs today support IP distribution, with the necessary gateways and operational readiness in place.

The bottom line: broadcasters are asking critical questions. What happens if our transponder contract isn’t renewed? What if the cost of distribution becomes untenable? The answers increasingly point to hybrid or full IP strategies that offer greater control and cost predictability.

IP Distribution is Here, And It's Changing

Market confidence in IP-TS distribution is growing. Just this year, MovieSphereGold, Tennis Channel and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) joined TelevisaUnivision and MSG Networks in moving to a managed IP distribution model. At LTN alone, we’ve seen a 45% annual growth in channel count over the past nine years, now delivering nearly 8,000 channels annually across every US TV market. This has been driven by satellite to IP migrations completed for nearly 2,000 broadcasters, MVPD/vMVPD head-ends, and content owner sites.

The overwhelming growth in satellite-grade IP distribution will come not from retrofitted public cloud or protocol-only IP solutions. It will be driven by managed, purpose-built networks with built-in redundancy, monitoring, and guaranteed SLAs. In live video distribution, reliability cannot be a theoretical metric.

The broadcasters we speak with that want to move from satellite need real confidence. That means contractual assurances that the new is even more reliable than the old. Too often, vendors refer to terms like ‘five nines’ with little to prove it. Many general-purpose IP transport solutions work well as a ‘best effort’ offering, but achieving always-on reliability in mission-critical live scenarios requires managed network technology.

Migration Isn’t 'All-or-Nothing'

Our experience shows us it’s becoming faster and easier to migrate from satellite to IP. The infrastructure is already in place. Broadcasters are increasingly starting with hybrid approaches—dual-illuminating IP and satellite feeds, or moving only a subset of channels initially. MVPDs are now onboarding IP feeds in hours via high-capacity gateways. This shortens the time-to-market dramatically and opens the door to phased adoption without disruption.

And for satellite operators, partnering with IP providers can offer effective ways to reduce transponder loads and provide more flexible, event-specific delivery models. In hybrid scenarios, satellite may carry some feeds while IP enables revenue-generating regionalization opportunities, HDR variants, or international versions.

What Broadcasters Are Asking For

The regulatory imperative is real, but so are the business incentives. Folks are kickstarting IP migrations already, not because they need to, but because it makes commercial sense. IP opens up greater opportunities to deliver customized feeds, support advanced formats like 1080p60 HDR, and simplify syndication across both legacy and digital endpoints.

Many broadcasters are now asking vendors to support in delivering localized versions of the same core feed, with dynamic graphics, custom ad insertion, and multiple languages. Meanwhile, they’re pushing for deeper visibility and monitoring as distribution chains become more complex, spanning traditional and digital platforms, B2B syndication and content sharing models. These are the types of tasks and modern requirements that a legacy satellite model simply fails to deliver.

Although the uncertainties of spectrum repackaging are causing initial anxieties for content providers, I notice a growing willingness to accept the new normal and move forward with transition plans. My message is clear: weigh up your alternatives early, talk to the right partners, ask them to move fast. Demand SLA guarantees. Demand more capabilities, flexibility, performance, and cost-effectiveness than what you already have.