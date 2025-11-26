YouTube TV, TelevisaUnivision End Lengthy Blackout

MIAMI—TelevisaUnivision said it struck a new multiyear distribution agreement with YouTube TV that includes distribution of TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. networks (Univision, UNIMÁS, TUDN, and Galavisión) on YouTube TV’s Base Plan and Spanish Plan.

In addition, ViX will be offered through YouTube’s Primetime Channels and, for the first time, YouTube will extend its Primetime Channels product to Mexico.

The two companies also reported that the deal also expands TelevisaUnivision’s collaboration with YouTube through new initiatives that will bring its unique content to a broader audience.

The new deal ends a lengthy blackout of the popular Spanish-language services on the vMVPD that began at the end of September.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that restores Univision to YouTube TV, ensuring millions of Hispanics can access the news, sports, and entertainment they care about and have relied on for over 70 years,” TelevisaUnivision CEO Daniel Alegre said. “This agreement recognizes the essential role that our content plays in the daily lives of our viewers, as we fulfill our mission of reflecting the voice of Hispanics. We look forward to serving YouTube TV subscribers again.”