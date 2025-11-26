YouTube TV, TelevisaUnivision End Lengthy Blackout
New carriage deal restores networks taken off the vMVPD at the end of September
MIAMI—TelevisaUnivision said it struck a new multiyear distribution agreement with YouTube TV that includes distribution of TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. networks (Univision, UNIMÁS, TUDN, and Galavisión) on YouTube TV’s Base Plan and Spanish Plan.
In addition, ViX will be offered through YouTube’s Primetime Channels and, for the first time, YouTube will extend its Primetime Channels product to Mexico.
The two companies also reported that the deal also expands TelevisaUnivision’s collaboration with YouTube through new initiatives that will bring its unique content to a broader audience.
The new deal ends a lengthy blackout of the popular Spanish-language services on the vMVPD that began at the end of September.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that restores Univision to YouTube TV, ensuring millions of Hispanics can access the news, sports, and entertainment they care about and have relied on for over 70 years,” TelevisaUnivision CEO Daniel Alegre said. “This agreement recognizes the essential role that our content plays in the daily lives of our viewers, as we fulfill our mission of reflecting the voice of Hispanics. We look forward to serving YouTube TV subscribers again.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.