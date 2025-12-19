Samsung Makes GameBreaks Ad Format Available Programmatically

NEW YORK—Samsung Ads has announced that its interactive ad format Samsung GameBreaks is now available programmatically, giving buyers access to fully customizable, co-branded interactive games within premium CTV inventory on Samsung TV Plus.

“In a world of endless content and increased competition for attention, advertisers need experiences that don’t just get noticed, they get played. Samsung is rewriting the rules of programmatic advertising with GameBreaks,” said Justin Evans, head of innovation and insights at Samsung Ads. “Through this expansion, we are continuing to deliver first-class ad experiences at scale. Our formats offer the flexibility our partners demand with a seamless and fast execution, pushing brands into user-forward ad experiences that consumers love and engage with.”

GameBreaks, which was launched earlier this year, is designed to turn a passive ad break into an interactive, gamified experience with bite-sized mini-games that viewers can play with their TV remote. Each GameBreak appears in the first ad pod within premium, brand-safe content on Samsung TV Plus.

Samsung also announced a successful campaign with the food media brand, Tastemade with GameBreaks. When paired with additional native and Samsung TV Plus media, the campaign reached 14.4 million unique U.S. households, the company reported.

In addition, Samsung Ads announced that it is launching two new game formats to the growing GameBreaks portfolio, bringing the total to seven turnkey formats designed to transform passive commercial breaks into memorable brand engagement moments. These new games, Crosslink and Mix It Up, offer even more creative flexibility:

Crosslink challenges players to rapidly combine compound words against the clock, ideal for brand messaging tied to speed, efficiency, or discovery.

Mix It Up is a visually dynamic, bespoke shell game-style challenge that lets viewers track hidden objects, creating playful brand engagement that drives recall and click-through.

“At Samsung, we’re always pushing the boundaries of what ad experiences can be. GameBreaks is revolutionizing the marketing world and re-engaging viewers by creating meaningful connections and tapping into people’s natural inclination to play,” added Avner Ronen, vice president of product development at Samsung Electronics. “We’re giving advertisers real-time, lean-in experiences that drive measurable performance. And we’re doing it with scale, speed, and simplicity, unlocking the next era of interactive TV advertising.”