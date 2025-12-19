Morgan Murphy Media Promotes Jill Shiroma to VP of Digital Strategy

MADISON, Wis.—Morgan Murphy has promoted Jill Shiroma to Vice President of Digital Strategy, effective immediately. Shiroma will lead the company's digital strategy initiatives in the newly created role, building on more than two decades of progressive leadership within the organization.

Shiroma joined Morgan Murphy Media in July 2003 and has been assumed increasing responsibilities in the company’s digital operations over her 20-plus year tenure.

She began her career at the company's Madison station, WISC-TV, before transitioning to a corporate role where she has overseen digital operations encompassing both content and revenue generation across the organization.

In her new position, Shiroma will focus on advancing the company's digital strategy to better serve local audiences and advertisers. She has been instrumental in Morgan Murphy Media's artificial intelligence rollout and will continue to lead these innovative initiatives.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to take on this role at a pivotal time for local media," said Shiroma. "We have a strong foundation, and I'm excited to help grow our digital strategy in ways that support sustainable journalism, our local advertisers and meaningful community connection."

Brian Burns, President and CEO of Morgan Murphy Media, emphasized the strategic importance of the new role. "Jill has consistently delivered results throughout her career here, and this promotion recognizes her leadership in transforming how we connect with our communities," Burns said. "Her vision for digital innovation will be crucial as we continue building solutions that serve both our viewers and business partners in an ever-changing marketplace."

The promotion reflects Morgan Murphy Media's commitment to strengthening its digital presence and capabilities as the company continues to serve communities across its local media footprint.