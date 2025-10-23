Mike Wright Joins Lawo as VP, Sales, North America
Will spearhead company’s commercial strategy across the region
RASTATT, Germany—Broadcast and media workflow technology vendor Lawo has tapped Mike Wright as VP of sales, North America.
A veteran strategic sales leader who has held roles at Appear, EditShare, Tektronix/Telestream and Grass Valley, he’s tasked with spearheading Lawo’s commercial strategy in the region, focusing on expanding its market presence, strengthening its customer awareness and driving brand awareness across key verticals.
“Joining Lawo at such a dynamic time is incredibly exciting,” Wright said. “The company’s innovation and commitment to excellence are unmatched, and I look forward to working with our talented teams and partners to deliver outstanding value to our customers throughout North America.”
Wright’s appointment underscores Lawo’s continued investment in North America and its commitment to customer-centric growth, the company said.
“Mike’s track record speaks for itself,” said Sam Schauland, Lawo executive vice president, North America. “His strategic mindset, deep industry knowledge, and passion for customer success make him the ideal leader to take our North American sales to the next level. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Lawo family.”
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.