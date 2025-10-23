Mike Wright Joins Lawo as VP, Sales, North America

RASTATT, Germany—Broadcast and media workflow technology vendor Lawo has tapped Mike Wright as VP of sales, North America.

A veteran strategic sales leader who has held roles at Appear, EditShare, Tektronix/Telestream and Grass Valley, he’s tasked with spearheading Lawo’s commercial strategy in the region, focusing on expanding its market presence, strengthening its customer awareness and driving brand awareness across key verticals.

“Joining Lawo at such a dynamic time is incredibly exciting,” Wright said. “The company’s innovation and commitment to excellence are unmatched, and I look forward to working with our talented teams and partners to deliver outstanding value to our customers throughout North America.”

Wright’s appointment underscores Lawo’s continued investment in North America and its commitment to customer-centric growth, the company said.

“Mike’s track record speaks for itself,” said Sam Schauland, Lawo executive vice president, North America. “His strategic mindset, deep industry knowledge, and passion for customer success make him the ideal leader to take our North American sales to the next level. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Lawo family.”